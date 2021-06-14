Watch
Jazz guard Mike Conley out again for Game 4

Matt Slocum/AP
Utah Jazz's Mike Conley plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Mike Conley
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss his fourth straight game Monday as he continues to nurse a strained right hamstring injury.

Conley will sit out Game 4 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Utah currently leads the series 2-1, although the Clippers will be looking to even the series after beating the Jazz 132-106 in Game 3 Saturday.

Conley has not played since injuring the hamstring during Game 5 vs. Memphis on June 2.

Donovan Mitchell was unable to finish Game 3 after feeling pain in his right ankle, but the All-Star said afterwards that he'll be fine and there was "no need to risk" playing when the Jazz were down in the fourth quarter.

