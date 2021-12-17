Watch
Limited number of Rose Bowl tickets now on sale for Utes fans

The Tournament of Roses via AP Pool
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:47:22-05

SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's first appearance in the Rose Bowl just over two weeks away, a limited number of tickets were put up for sale Friday.

The general public can now buy tickets to the New Year's Day game in Pasadena by going to the school's online ticket office.

School officials said Crimson Club members previously purchased 31,000 tickets to the game against Ohio State.

All students who entered the school's ticket lottery are now able to purchase two tickets and will receive an email detailing the process for purchase.

