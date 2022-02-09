Living Planet Aquarium armadillo predicts winner of Super Bowl LVI

DRAPER, Utah — An armadillo at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has made her pick for which team will win the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The aquarium set up a miniature football field with one end each representing the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Dahlia, a 9-month-old southern three-banded armadillo, was then placed in the middle to see which side she would pick.

After "a few jukes and redirects," the armadillo crossed the Los Angeles goal line to signal a victory for the Rams.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium Dahlia the armadillo makes her pick for who will win Super Bowl LVI.

“Dahlia fooled us for a few minutes as she initially headed towards the Bengals’ side," said Karmel Harper with the aquarium, "but she eventually pulled through for Rams fans."

She was rewarded with a snack of live mealworms.