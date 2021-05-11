Masks no longer required at Real Salt Lake games

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake will no longer require fans to wear masks to attend home games at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The team announced the new policy Tuesday based on local and state health guidelines. RSL faces Nashville SC at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the first game where masks will not be required.

While not required, RSL still "strongly recommends" fans wear masks, and special seating arrangements will be made for those who wish to wear a mask and remain socially-distanced from those also attending games.

RSL currently caps capacity at home games at 10,000 fans, nearly half of the stadium's full capacity. Team officials say they have the ability to expand capacity for Saturday's game "based on the safety and comfort of our fans."

Real Salt Lake staff members, stadium security and concession workers must still wear masks.