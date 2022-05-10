Memphis news station investigating meteorologist for insensitive tweet about Draymond Green

MEMPHIS — A Memphis news station is investigating its chief meteorologist for an insensitive tweet he posted during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, FOX13 Memphis chief meteorologist Joey Sulipeck used a racial slur to tweet about Warriors star Draymond Green after Grizzlies player Kyle Andreson was ejected.

"And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected?" Sulipeck said in a now-deleted tweet. "Next level jackassery."

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the term "knuckle dragger" has a racial undertone in comparing Black people to apes.

Sulipeck, white, received immediate backlash for the insensitive tweet and has since deleted his Twitter account.

The news outlets reported that on Monday, FOX13 Memphis is now investigating the incident, saying they would take "appropriate action."

"During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13," the station said. "We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation."

During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation. — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 9, 2022

Green responded to the tweet on Twitter and Instagram, saying, “Are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!”

After practice on Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who hasn't been on Twitter since last April, was asked about the tweet, saying he wasn't surprised by it, NBC Sports reported.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022? Not in the slightest bit,” Kerr told reporters. “This is America. This is how we operate.”