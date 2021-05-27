Watch
Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, guards Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, left, during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell, Jonas Valanciunas
Posted at 11:41 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 01:41:37-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell, who was limited to 26 minutes, made five 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz.

Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-best 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help the Jazz knot the series.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for the Grizzlies.

