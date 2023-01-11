Mitchell's 46 points not enough to beat former team as Jazz defeat Cavs at home

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a back-and-forth battle down to the final minute as former Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell returned to Vivint Arena Tuesday night, but the newly "rebuilt" home team pulled out the victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell led both teams in scoring with 46, along with six assists and four rebounds.

But Utah, led by Jordan Clarkson with 32 points and Lauri Markkanen with 25, pulled out the victory at 116-114.

The fans welcomed the former Jazzman with open arms (despite a few scattered "boos"), and Mitchell was seen embracing his former teammates with shared smiles and laughs before and after the game.

But on the court, it was all business as Mitchell never gave up — even until the literal last second when he cut the lead down to just two points with one last 3-pointer in true "Spida" fashion.