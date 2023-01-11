Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Mitchell's 46 points not enough to beat former team as Jazz defeat Cavs at home

It was a back-and-forth battle down to the final minute as former Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell returned to Vivint Arena Tuesday night, but the newly "rebuilt" home team pulled out the victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Image (4).jpg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 00:00:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a back-and-forth battle down to the final minute as former Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell returned to Vivint Arena Tuesday night, but the newly "rebuilt" home team pulled out the victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell led both teams in scoring with 46, along with six assists and four rebounds.

But Utah, led by Jordan Clarkson with 32 points and Lauri Markkanen with 25, pulled out the victory at 116-114.

The fans welcomed the former Jazzman with open arms (despite a few scattered "boos"), and Mitchell was seen embracing his former teammates with shared smiles and laughs before and after the game.

But on the court, it was all business as Mitchell never gave up — even until the literal last second when he cut the lead down to just two points with one last 3-pointer in true "Spida" fashion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere