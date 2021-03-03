Bees schedule delayed four weeks by MLB

SALT LAKE CITY — The crack of the bat at Smith's Ballpark will be delayed by four weeks this season.

Major League Baseball has pushed back the start of the upcoming 2021 Triple-A season, meaning the Salt Lake City Bees won't hit the field until Thursday, May 6.

In the new schedule released Wednesday, the Bees will play 120 games this season.

The team says it is working with health officials on a plan to allow fans to attend this season.