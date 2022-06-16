Are Jazz getting set to unveil new uniforms?

SALT LAKE CITY — Like a giant Magic 8 Ball that predicts when local NBA teams will unveil their new uniforms, all signs appear to "point to yes" for Utah Jazz fans.

Recent social media posts have made it appear that something may be happening soon. In fact, on Thursday, the team tweeted a video of guard Jordan Clarkson looking at something out of frame and saying, "This like the best jersey ever" and "That's beautiful!"

On top of the video were just two words: "24 Hours."

Jazz Jersey

The tweet followed one sent out Monday showing Clarkson driving into a warehouse and saying "Wow!"

Jazz Jersey 1

In another eye-opening move, workers outside Vivint Arena on Thursday morning were seen painting the giant Jazz note in the color purple.

The Jazz have been teasing new uniforms for months and owner Ryan Smith announcing a rebrand last year. Several so-called "leaks" have hit social media showing yellow, white and black versions, but no purple, which has been a longtime staple of team uniforms.

Recently, odd merchandise has been seen on store shelves across northern Utah. A pair of shorts featuring a predominately yellow and black combination was discovered at Ross that carried an official NBA tag.

Ironically, the last time the Jazz unveiled new team colors was on June 15, 2010, nearly 12 years ago to the day.