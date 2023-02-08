Conley, others involved in rumored Jazz trade involving Lakers, Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY — Mike Conley, Jr. and other Utah Jazz players are part of a rumored NBA trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania with The Athletic reported the discussions revolve around sending Conley, Jr. to Minnesota in a deal that would return Russell Westbrook and "draft compensation" to the Jazz. In addition, the Timberwolves would send D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers.

The Athletic reporter Tony Jones added that Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt "are also part of discussions" in the 3-team trade.

It's believed if Westbrook was traded to Utah, he would be bought out of his contract and never actually suit up for the Jazz, similar to when Derrick Rose was acquired and immediately released by Utah in 2018.

The movement comes a day before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Utah is currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 27-28 record heading into Wednesday's game against, ironically, the Timberwolves.