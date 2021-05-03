Watch
Cookie named after Rudy Gobert to support All-Star's foundation

Posted at 2:50 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:50:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has signed with a new team for a slam dunk way to help his kids foundation.

Starting Monday, Gobert's choconut chip cookie will be available at any of the Chip Cookie Company locations in Utah and Idaho. Fans can also order the cookie for delivery and nationwide shipping.

According to the company, Gobert's cookie is "stuffed with fresh coconut, mega milk chocolate chips and rolled in toasted coconut."

A portion of the sales of Gobert's cookie will go to "Rudy's Kids," a non-profit foundation created to protect, empower and improve the lives of kids.

