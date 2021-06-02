Watch
Done with Celtics, could Danny Ainge be headed to Jazz?

Elise Amendola/AP
Boston Celtics basketball general manager Danny Ainge laughs during a news conference
Danny Ainge
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The shocking news Wednesday that Danny Ainge was leaving the Boston Celtics organization may reverberate in Utah.

Shortly after the Celtics announced Ainge's departure as president of basketball operations, a Sports Illustrated reporter tweeted the Utah Jazz could be Ainge's next NBA stop.

"As Danny Ainge moves on from Boston, a possible landing spot, in some capacity: The Utah Jazz," tweeted Chris Mannix. "As rumors of Ainge's exit rippled through the NBA in recent months, a role with the Jazz has been seen as a potential next step."

In a statement released following the announcement, Ainge thanked the Celtics, but made no mention of his future plans.

A return to Utah where he starred with BYU could make sense for Ainge, especially with the Jazz under new ownership in Ryan Smith. Ainge's son, Tanner, lives in Utah and currently serves on Gov. Spencer Cox's Economic Development Board.

Ainge began his front office career with Phoenix, before moving to Boston and winning the 2008 NBA title with the Celtics.

