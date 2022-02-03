Donovan Mitchell clears NBA concussion protocol, named All-Star reserve

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell cleared the NBA concussion protocol Tuesday, enabling him to return to the court after missing the last eight games.

The team made the announcement via social media, the same day Mitchell was selected as an All-Star Game reserve.

Mitchell suffered the concussion during the Jan. 17 game against the Lakers. The Jazz went 2-6 while their All-Star guard was sidelined and have fallen to fourth place in the Western Conference.

Barring any setbacks, Mitchell should return to the court Friday night at home against Brooklyn.

Also on Thursday, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon reported that center Rudy Gobert is "hopeful" to return from his calf injury early next week. The injury has kept Gobert off the court for Utah's last five games.

Gobert was also named as a reserve for the Western Conference All-Star team, his third selection to the game.