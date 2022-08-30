Donovan Mitchell scrubs Utah Jazz references from social media accounts

SALT LAKE CITY — It may mean nothing, it may mean everything.

As trade rumors continue to swirl, Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell removed any reference to the team from his social media account bios on Tuesday.

While athletes wiping their teams from Twitter or Instagram pages seems to be all the rage these days, the timing of Mitchell's actions could mean a deal is on the horizon.

Jazz fans remember the first inkling that Rudy Gobert was headed out of Salt Lake City came when the center deleted the team from his accounts. Days later, he was headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA blockbuster.

Mitchell's status with the Jazz has been up in the air during the entire off-season as the franchise appears to be on the verge of a complete rebuild.

Talks with the Knicks about a Mitchell deal have reportedly been off-and-on for weeks, but New York's signing of R.J. Barrett to an extension on Monday makes a trade between the teams much more complicated.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks and Jazz had agreed to some deal points "in recent days, but neither would go further."

NBA training camps are scheduled to open next month and many believe the Jazz would want to move Mitchell before the team gathers to prepare for the upcoming season.