Donovan Mitchell still out for start of playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Just a few hours before tip-off, it was announced that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will not play in Game 1 between Utah and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell is out tonight (right ankle sprain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 23, 2021

Mitchell was expected to return to action Sunday after missing five weeks due to an ankle injury.

“The overriding thing for Don is that he's listening to his body,” Coach Quin Snyder said previously. “That will determine where he is. Obviously, he wants to be effective. He can be. But he's also got to be able to function out there in a way where he feels he can be impactful. That's the goal.”

