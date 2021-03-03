Donovan Mitchell to participate in star-studded 3-Point Contest

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will participate in the NBA 3-Point Contest Sunday during the league's All-Star Weekend.

Mitchell will have to defeat a who's who of current NBA stars if he's to take the crown. Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum will face off against the Jazz star.

After capturing the Slam Dunk Contest in 2018, Mitchell will look to add to his All-Star Weekend titles.

Mitchell is currently hitting 38 percent of his 3-Point attempts, almost two points higher than his career average. He and Rudy Gobert will represent the Jazz during the actual All-Star Game.