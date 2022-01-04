Watch
Donovan Mitchell wins first-ever NBA Player of the Month award

Adam Fondren/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball downcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Adam Fondren)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:38:33-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell was named the NBA Player of the Month for December on Tuesday, winning the honor for the first time in his career and becoming the first Jazz player in over a decade to take the award.

On his way to being named the Western Conference Player of the Month, Mitchell led the Jazz to a 10-2 record during December while averaging 30.2 points, 5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Deron Williams was the last Utah Jazz player to win the award back in Nov. 2010.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Jazz currently sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 27-10 record, just 2.5 games behind Golden State.

