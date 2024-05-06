Watch Now
SportsNBA

Actions

Former Jazz great Rudy Gobert, girlfriend welcome baby boy

Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:55:34-04

DENVER — In the middle of the NBA Playoffs, former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert must already feel like a winner after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy to the family Monday, according to ESPN.

Gobert, who now starts with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 vs. Denver due to "personal reasons." Minnesota currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series.

It's not known where the delivery took place and whether Gobert will be able to travel in Denver in time for tip-off. However, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported the Timberwolves were preparing for Gobert not to be on the court.

For nine seasons, Gobert was a fan favorite and beloved member of the Utah Jazz, winning three NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards with the franchise and being named to three NBA All-Star teams.

Gobert was traded to Minnesota in July 2022 for multiple players and draft picks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere