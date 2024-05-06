Former Jazz great Rudy Gobert, girlfriend welcome baby boy

DENVER — In the middle of the NBA Playoffs, former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert must already feel like a winner after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy to the family Monday, according to ESPN.

Gobert, who now starts with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 2 vs. Denver due to "personal reasons." Minnesota currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series.

It's not known where the delivery took place and whether Gobert will be able to travel in Denver in time for tip-off. However, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported the Timberwolves were preparing for Gobert not to be on the court.

For nine seasons, Gobert was a fan favorite and beloved member of the Utah Jazz, winning three NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards with the franchise and being named to three NBA All-Star teams.

Gobert was traded to Minnesota in July 2022 for multiple players and draft picks.