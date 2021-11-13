Gobert, Mitchell, Ingles fined for roles in on-court skirmish with Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah Jazz players have been fined by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation during Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The league announced Friday that Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles each received individual fines, which added up to $85,000 total.

With only about four minutes left in the game, which the Pacers won 111-100, Gobert and Indiana's Myles Turner got into a small fight in which no punches were thrown and neither appeared to be injured. It started when Gobert pulled Turner to the ground, believing Turner fouled him. As Gobert proceeded to run back up the court, Turner shoved him from behind with his shoulder. Gobert responded by "bear-hugging" Turner, but the two were separated before it escalated any further.

Gobert and Myles Turner got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/M9Rkb6IwYz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2021

Gobert was fined $35,000 Friday, due to the league saying he "initiated an on-court altercation."

Turner was fined $25,000 for "escalating an on-court altercation."

Two other Jazz players got involved after seeing the two opponents go at each other.

Mitchell was fined $20,000 for "escalating an on-court altercation by verbally taunting an opponent," the NBA's announcement said.

Ingles owed $30,000 for "making inappropriate contact with a game official" during the incident, although it appeared to be unintentional.

All four players were ejected from the final minutes of the game.