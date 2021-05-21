Gobert, Snyder, Clarkson, Ingles named finalists for NBA awards

SALT LAKE CITY — Four members of the Utah Jazz were named finalists Thursday for various NBA season awards.

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert is in position to take the title for a third time as he was named a finalist alongside Philadelphia's Ben Simmons and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson will battle for the Sixth Man of the Year award with New York's Derrick Rose.

Quin Snyder was named Coach of the Year finalist along with Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.