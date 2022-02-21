Grab tickets for next year's NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Once the final buzzer rang on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the countdown clock began for the festivities to begin next year in Salt Lake City.

For the second time ever, Utah will be the center of the hoops universe as host of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Back in 1993, Jazz legends Karl Malone and John Stockton shared MVP honors as the Western Conference defeated the East 135-132 in overtime.

While many details of the event's return to Salt Lake City in 2023 remain a mystery, fans are now able to reserve a spot inside Vivint Arena for the game and all the surrounding hoopla.

NBA Experiences is taking deposits for ticket packages which can include All-Star Game tickets, All-Star Saturday Night tickets and Rising Star Game tickets.

According to the NBA site, a $250 deposit will get fans guaranteed priority access to purchase Official Experience and Ticket Packages when they go on sale.