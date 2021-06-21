Watch
Hawks head to East finals after Game 7 win in Philadelphia

Matt Slocum/AP
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 20, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Trae Young scored 21 points. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with 27 points.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the Sixers.

This marked only the second year since 1973 when the NBA began seeding for the playoffs by conference when neither No. 1 seed will make the conference finals.

West No. 1 seed Utah was eliminated by the Clippers.

Atlanta will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals with Game 1 starting Wednesday.

The Clippers-Suns series in the West started Sunday, with Phoenix winning 120-114/

