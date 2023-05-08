Watch Now
Jazz center Walker Kessler named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 14:21:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite missing out on the playoffs, the honors keep piling up for the Utah Jazz as Walker Kessler was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Team.

The rookie out of Auburn was the 22nd pick in the draft and part of the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kessler instantly paid off for the Jazz, averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season, along with 2.3 blocks.

After starting off on the bench, Kessler earned a starting role in January due to injuries and never looked back, becoming the first rookie in 25 years to post at least four games with 7 or more blocks, according to NBA.com. He finished in the top 3 in Rookie of the Year voting, falling just short of eventual winner Paolo Banchero.

Kessler is the eighth Jazz player to make the NBA All-Rookie first team, and first since Donovan Mitchell earned the honor in 2018.

