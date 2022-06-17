Jazz release new uniforms with nod to the past

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are headed towards the future and past with a set of new uniforms unveiled Friday.

Longtime fans will be excited to see a full-time return of the "Purple Mountain" jersey that made a brief appearance in the 2019-20 season. The classic jersey harkens back to the years of Karl Malone and John Stockton.

Purple has been part of the Jazz color palette since the team's inception in 1974. The new-look jersey will also include a purple edition at the start of the 2023 season.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” said team president Jim Olson. “This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

Utah Jazz Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson shows off the team's new uniforms

The main uniform lineup will consist of a new "Dark Mode" edition with Utah on the chest, a white version with the Jazz Note, and a yellow version with Jazz on the chest.

Along with the jerseys, the Jazz will debut two new courts at Vivint Arena. One will include the "Purple Mountain" look from the late 90s, while the other represents the new colors and fonts.