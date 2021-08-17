Watch
Jazz reportedly set to host Doncic, Mavs on Christmas night

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) drives the ball against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 17, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Who needs to watch another showing of "Elf" on Christmas night when the Utah Jazz will take part in a real holiday special?

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are reportedly set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 in the nightcap of this season's NBA Christmas schedule. Utah is 4-1 in Christmas games, although this year's contest will be just the second the team has played on the holiday in 24 years.

Tim McMahon with ESPN first reported the match-up, with the official announcement expected Tuesday afternoon.

Utah defeated Portland in 2018, the last time the team played and hosted a Christmas Day game.

