Jazz reportedly set to host Doncic, Mavs on Christmas night

SALT LAKE CITY — Who needs to watch another showing of "Elf" on Christmas night when the Utah Jazz will take part in a real holiday special?

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are reportedly set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 in the nightcap of this season's NBA Christmas schedule. Utah is 4-1 in Christmas games, although this year's contest will be just the second the team has played on the holiday in 24 years.

Tim McMahon with ESPN first reported the match-up, with the official announcement expected Tuesday afternoon.

The Christmas nightcap, per sources: Luka Doncic’s Mavericks face Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in Salt Lake City. https://t.co/OG8nnC3fxd — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 17, 2021

Utah defeated Portland in 2018, the last time the team played and hosted a Christmas Day game.