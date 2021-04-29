Watch
Jazz rout Kings 154-105, snap two-game losing streak

Hector Amezcua/AP
Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) and Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) reach for a defensive rebound against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 07:32:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points, Utah made 24 3-pointers, and the short-handed Jazz bounced back from consecutive losses and set a franchise scoring record in a 154-105 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Georges Niang scored 19 with five 3s for Utah.

Coming off back-to-back losses to Minnesota, the West-leading Jazz jumped on the Kings and never let up.

Utah outscored Sacramento 46-17 in the second quarter, build its lead to 54 points and rolled to its most lopsided win of the season.

