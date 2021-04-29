Jazz rout Kings 154-105, snap two-game losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points, Utah made 24 3-pointers, and the short-handed Jazz bounced back from consecutive losses and set a franchise scoring record in a 154-105 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Georges Niang scored 19 with five 3s for Utah.

Coming off back-to-back losses to Minnesota, the West-leading Jazz jumped on the Kings and never let up.

Utah outscored Sacramento 46-17 in the second quarter, build its lead to 54 points and rolled to its most lopsided win of the season.