Jazz, Salt Lake City ready to shine during All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — With less than two weeks before NBA All-Star Weekend tips off in Utah, there's already a sense of excitement for the return of the massive event to Salt Lake City.

“This is really an important moment for our state to shine," said Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who appeared with his wife, Ashley, at a media event Monday.

An estimated 120,000 people are set to descend upon northern Utah as Salt Lake City hosts one of the crown jewels of the NBA calendar for the first time since 1993.

“We are a basketball state and this is a basketball convention,” added Smith.

It's believed the entire weekend will see a $250 million impact on the state. But more than money, the Smith's, along with the league and team, hope to showcase Utah on a worldwide stage.

“We’re ultimate Jazz fans and we have been for a long time," said Ashley Smith. "We’re also massively passionate about Utah. What a cool opportunity for everyone else to see what we see.”

“What’s so exciting about the opportunity we have is to put this city on a global scale,” said Joey Graziano, NBA SVP-Global Event Strategy & Development.

Unlike previous All-Star Weekend locations, Salt Lake City's compact footprint will make the festivities walkable for most. Smith shared a wide range of events scheduled to that fit all budgets, with many being free of charge.

“If people want to go, there’s something for everyone,” he said.

One of the highlights will be the NBA Crossover being held each day at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Featuring concerts, games and 14 basketball courts, NBA Crossover will be the center court of fun for All-Star Weekend, especially kids across Utah.

“I’ve been to All-Star games where you go and it’s like, 'I just want to ball, I want to shoot,' and there’s no ball and no court. Every kid is going to come and be able to shoot,” promised Ryan Smith.

This year, Salt Lake City will need 10 times the number of hotel rooms the area required three decades ago. Smith said even with the added space, there's still not enough room for all the corporations and brands that have reached out about taking part next week.

The city's increasing growth and prosperity are two of the many reasons why the NBA chose it to host one of its premier events.

“If Salt Lake City was a stock, I’d be buying," exclaimed Graziano.

The Smith's say they're ready for a busy week ahead, adding there's plenty of time to sleep when it's over. They plan at being at most, if not all, of the parties, concerts, games and activities to help showcase their home state.

Ryan Smith, a veteran attendee of seven previous All-Star Weekends, says there's a different feeling about this year and what Salt Lake City will bring to the game.

“I’ve been to All-Star games where people haven’t wanted to go to that city or haven’t been excited.

"This is not one.”