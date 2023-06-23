Jazz select Taylor Hendricks with 9th pick in NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — In every sport and with every team, nothing brings dreams of hope and success more than draft night. For the Utah Jazz, the 2023 NBA Draft could be the jumping point to a regular return to the playoffs.

With three selections in the first round of Thursday's draft, the Jazz were well-positioned to add new players to a team that surprised many last season, or trade the picks away to add other pieces to the locker room.

FIRST PICK - 9th OVERALL

The first of Utah's first three picks was the 9th overall and the Jazz chose forward Taylor Hendricks from the University of Central Florida.

Zach Harper with The Athletic said this about the 19-year-old Hendricks:

"I think he can develop into being a more dynamic wing with great size, but even if he’s just more of a forward in terms of what he can defend, his potential is fantastic. He doesn’t have much right now for creating for himself, but he can really shoot the ball."

Jonathan Givoney with ESPN described what Hendricks brings to the NBA:

"[Hendricks" has been easily one of the most productive (and consistent) freshmen in college basketball, giving him a clear case for lottery consideration as an explosive, energetic, 6-9 multipositional defender who is shooting 42% from 3.

Unlike some surprise under-the-radar underclassmen, Hendricks' productivity only increased as the season moved on, even against better competition that he mostly excelled against."