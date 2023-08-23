Jazz to donate Hawaii preseason game proceeds to wildfire fund

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will be do more than just play basketball when they travel to Hawaii this fall to prepare for the upcoming season.

Team officials announced Wednesday that the Jazz will donate proceeds from their preseason game against the L.A. Clippers to the Maui Strong Fund to benefit those affected by the devastating wildfires on the island.

The Jazz and Clippers will meet Sunday, Oct. 8 at SimpliFi Arena on the campus of the University of Hawai‘i at Māno. It will be Utah's first visit to Hawaii since 2015.

"The Utah Jazz prioritize community stewardship as a core value and are focused on showing the greatest care and concern for the victims of the devastating Maui wildfires. We are proud to partner with the Clippers on this trip that will be so much bigger than basketball,” the team said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 115 people have been confirmed killed in the fires, with possibly thousands more missing during the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.