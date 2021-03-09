Menu

Jazz to sign Ersan Ilyasova for remainder of season, reports say

Jim Mone/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova, left, of Turkey, drives as Minnesota Timberwolves' Jake Layman defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 16:21:24-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are set to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Ilyasova played the last two seasons with Milwaukee, averaging 6.7 points for the Bucks from 2018-2020. The 33-year-old has not played in the NBA this year, but is a 12-year veteran of the league.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ilyasova is currently completing his COVID-19 testing and will sign a deal with the Jazz if he is cleared.

During his NBA career, Ilyasova has averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are scheduled to return to action following the All-Star break Friday at home against Houston.

