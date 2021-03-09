Jazz to sign Ersan Ilyasova for remainder of season, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are set to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Ilyasova played the last two seasons with Milwaukee, averaging 6.7 points for the Bucks from 2018-2020. The 33-year-old has not played in the NBA this year, but is a 12-year veteran of the league.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ilyasova is currently completing his COVID-19 testing and will sign a deal with the Jazz if he is cleared.

During his NBA career, Ilyasova has averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are scheduled to return to action following the All-Star break Friday at home against Houston.