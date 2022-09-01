Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski first tweeted that Mitchell had been traded on Thursday afternoon.

In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz will receive at least three unprotected first round draft picks and two pick swaps in the deal, along with Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji.

Sources told ESPN the draft picks sent to the Jazz are for 2025, 2027, and 2029, while the pick swaps will be exchanged in 2026 and 2028.

Sexton agreed to a sign-and-trade to be part of the deal and will reportedly sign a new four-year, $72 million contact with Utah, according to his agent.

Mitchell, 25, had reportedly been on the trade block since the Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in April. The off-season trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves only increased talks of an upcoming deal.

Overall, the Jazz will have collected eight unprotected first round picks in the Mitchell and Gobert trades, along with an earlier deal that sent Royce O'Neale to New Jersey.

Mitchell seemingly approves the deal, having quote-tweeted current Cavs guard Darius Garland immediately after the trade became public.

The New York Knicks were seen as the frontrunner for Mitchell's services consider the three-time All-Star was from the New York area. But after the Knicks signed R.J. Barrett to an extension, they were considered unlikely to deal for Mitchell.

Taken by the Jazz with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mitchell was an instant sensation, including being named to the All-Rookie First Team. In five seasons with Utah, Mitchell averaged 23.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Despite their success during the regular season, Mitchell and Gobert were never able to push the team on a lengthy post-season run, never advancing past the second round of the playoffs.

A first round pick in the 2018 draft, Sexton found immediate success in Cleveland, but the Cavs appeared to be unwilling to meet his $20 million price tag and were open to dealing the former Alabama player.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game in the 2020-21 season, but played in only 11 games last season due to a knee injury.

Markkanen played only one season in Cleveland after spending four seasons in Chicago where he was the 7th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Markkened joined Mitchell on the NBA All-Rookie team in his first year.

A consensus first-team All-American last season, Agbaji was the first round pick of the Cavaliers in this summer's draft after leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a national championship.

