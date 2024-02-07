Watch Now
Jazz trade Fontecchio to Pistons for draft pick, report says

Posted at 12:01 PM, Feb 07, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — The question of whether the Utah Jazz will be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline has apparently been answered as the team made a deal with the league's worst team Wednesday.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz have traded Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for what's expected to be an early second-round pick in this year's NBA Draft.

In his second season with the team, the Italian forward has started 34 of Utah's 50 games, averaging nearly 9 points per game, hitting 39% on 3-point shots. Fontecchio will be a restricted free agent following the season.

