Jazz trade for Donovan Mitchell's friend Eric Paschall, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell will reportedly have a very familiar face suiting up alongside him next season.

Multiple reports say Utah has traded a second-round draft pick to Golden State in exchange for forward Eric Paschall. The Athletic's Anthony Slater says the pick heading to the Warriors is top-42 protected.

Not only do the Jazz get a player who made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2020, but Paschall is also one of Mitchell's oldest friends.

Mitchell and Paschall grew up together playing basketball in Westchester County, New York. The two have remained close after both having made it to the NBA.

We really came from the 914 where no one thought we would make it to the league. Now we both in the NBA! God is good! Love you bro! My brother for life! ✊🏾 https://t.co/x0ARgDaQgc — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 12, 2019

Following his impressive rookie season with Golden State, Paschall saw reducted playing time last season. In the 2020-21 season, Paschall averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.