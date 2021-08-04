Watch
Jazz trade for Donovan Mitchell's friend Eric Paschall, reports say

Jeff Chiu/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:55:01-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell will reportedly have a very familiar face suiting up alongside him next season.

Multiple reports say Utah has traded a second-round draft pick to Golden State in exchange for forward Eric Paschall. The Athletic's Anthony Slater says the pick heading to the Warriors is top-42 protected.

Not only do the Jazz get a player who made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2020, but Paschall is also one of Mitchell's oldest friends.

Mitchell and Paschall grew up together playing basketball in Westchester County, New York. The two have remained close after both having made it to the NBA.

Following his impressive rookie season with Golden State, Paschall saw reducted playing time last season. In the 2020-21 season, Paschall averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

