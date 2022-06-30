Jazz trade Royce O'Neale to Brooklyn for first round pick, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz made their first big trade of the offseason, trading forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a first round draft pick next year, according to numerous reports.

O'Neale has spent his entire NBA career in Utah following a couple years playing overseas.

In five seasons with the Jazz, the 29-year-old O'Neale averaged 6.2 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Two of the NBA's most respected reporters, Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, first reported the deal.

The move comes the same day as Utah did not give a qualifying offer to Eric Paschall, superstar Donovan Mitchell's childhood friend, as the team attempts to get under the league's luxury tax.