LeBron James to sit out Lakers visit to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — LeBron James fans in Utah will miss out on seeing the NBA superstar in action against the surprising Jazz on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced James will sit out the NBA game at Vivint Arena due to foot soreness, according to ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Utah will be looking for its second win over the Lakers in just three days, having beaten Los Angeles and LeBron on Friday. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points and 13 rebounds in the 130-116 win.

Following an offseason that saw the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz are one of the most shocking stories of the NBA season with an 8-3 record. The team currently sits in second place in the Western Conference.

Beehive State fans of LeBron now must wait until April 4 for the Lakers to return to Utah and get a regular season look at the 18-time All-Star.