Mike Conley, Jazz agree to new 3-year deal, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz have reportedly come to terms on a new three-year deal to keep the guard in the Beehive State.

Conley took to Instagram Monday to announce that he is "blessed to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz."

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reports Conley's agents, Steve Heumann and Jess Holtz, say the three-year deal is worth $72.5 million. Conley was traded to the Jazz in 2019 after 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies who drafted in fourth overall in 2017.

Conley made his first All-Star Game appearance during his 14th NBA season, but missed most of this Western Conference semifinals with a hamstring injury.