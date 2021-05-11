Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign BYU alum Elijah Bryant, sources say

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A former BYU basketball star is expected to sign with an NBA team after playing professionally overseas for three seasons.

Elijah Bryant, who graduated in 2018, is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports from multiple sources.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium sports news outlets was the first to report the news.

The Bucks have not officially confirmed or announced the signing, but Charania is seen as a reliable source as an insider in the NBA community.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Bryant has played for in the Israeli League since 2019, has reportedly "allowed" him to leave to pursue his NBA dream.

Charania also tweeted that the Bucks are planning to waive Rodions Kurucs as part of the change.

If the deal goes through, Bryant wouldn't be the only player on the Bucks roster who came from a Utah college basketball team. He would be teammates with Sam Merrill of Utah State, who was picked by Milwaukee in the most recent NBA Draft.