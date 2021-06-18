Mitchell, Conley listed as questionable for Game 6 vs. Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY — Facing a do-or-die scenario to keep their season alive, the Jazz have listed All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley as questionable to play in Friday's Game 6 vs. the Clippers.

Mitchell, who is nursing a right ankle injury, scored just 21 points in Wednesday's 119-111 loss that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead in the series. The point total was Mitchell's lowest during the postseason.

Following the loss, Mitchell didn't appear to consider sitting out what could be the biggest game of the year.

"It's tough, but I got to find a way. Otherwise, I'm going to be home. And I said it last year ... and I said during the year, we didn't do all this to lose in the second round, so we got to figure it the f--- out. Otherwise, that's it. Excuse my language."

After sitting out the final 16 games of the regular season, Mitchell missed the playoff opener vs. Memphis with an ankle sprain.

Conley has missed the entire Clippers series after suffering a hamstring injury in the series-clinching win over the Grizzlies.