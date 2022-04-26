Mitchell MRI returns negative, Jazz star may play Game 6

SALT LAKE CITY — An MRI performed on the left hamstring of Donovan Mitchell came back negative Tuesday morning, giving the Utah Jazz hope that the All-Star could play in Game 6 vs. Dallas on Wednesday.

After scoring just nine points, Mitchell left Monday night's blowout Game 5 loss to the Mavericks when his hamstring tightened. The victory gave Dallas a 3-2 series lead, leaving them one game away from moving on and ending Utah's season.

Along with the hamstring injury, the Jazz said Mitchell is also dealing with bruising in the quadriceps muscles in both legs.

While the team said Mitchell's status for Game 6 in Salt Lake City will be updated ahead of tip-off, ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski reported there is optimism that he will be available for the do-or-die game.