Mitchell says he's 'good to go' for Game 6 vs. Mavs

SALT LAKE CITY — Speaking after practice ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 for the Utah Jazz, hobbled star Donovan Mitchell said he's "good to go" for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

"I'm good to go," Mitchell said. "I'll be ready."

Mitchell left Game 5 in the fourth quarter with an injured left hamstring, along with other issues concerning his quadriceps muscles in both legs.

An MRI returned negative Tuesday, but Mitchell's availability remained in question.

Trailing in the series 3-2, Utah needs a win to extend the series and its season.