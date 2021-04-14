NBA-leading Jazz deal Thunder seventh straight loss, 106-96

Watch
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 22 as the Utah Jazz beat the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder 106-96 on Tuesday night. Luguentz Dort scored career-high 42 points and Moses Brown had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost seven in a row and 10 of 11.

