Rally falls short as Jazz lose to Mavs in Game 3

Rick Bowmer/AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, defends in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 21, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — No Luka, no problem again for the Dallas Mavericks as they took a 2-1 series lead against the Utah Jazz in their first round NBA Playoff series with a 126-118 win at Vivint Arena.

Trailing by 17 at the half, the Jazz staged a furious comeback; but after pulling to within a point with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Utah couldn't complete the rally.

Donovan Mitchell bounced back from a poor first half to spark the comeback with 29 second half points to finish with a team-high 32 in the game.

The Mavericks now hold a series lead with their All-Star Luka Doncic expected to return from a calf strain injury in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

