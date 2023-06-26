Watch Now
Utah Jazz close to trade for Atlanta's John Collins, report says

John Collins
Michael Dwyer/AP
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins plays against the Boston Celtics during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
John Collins
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 14:03:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are reportedly on the verge of a deal with the Hawks that would send forward John Collins to Salt Lake City.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports the trade would involve Utah moving Rudy Gay and a future second round draft to Atlanta.

The deal would be the latest in the wheeling and dealing that has seen the Jazz remake the team following the 2022 trades of both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While the rebuild was expected to take considerable time, Utah surprised many last season, winning 37 games and barely missing out on the playoffs.

Acquiring Collins includes the remaining three years and $78 million of his current contract, according to Wojnarowski, who says the former 6-year veteran "delivers the Jazz a versatile forward to play alongside All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler."

Collins has average 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during his career, although he put up just 13.1 points per game last season. Injuries have hampered Collins throughout his time in the NBA, having played only 70-plus games in two seasons.

Due to league rules, Wojnarowski reports the trade can't be formalized until July 6.

