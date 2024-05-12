Utah Jazz fall in lottery, to pick No. 10 in NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — Just like with Utah's new NHL team last week, the bouncing balls did no favors for the Jazz in Sunday's NBA Draft lottery.

After all was said and done, the Jazz, with only a 6% shot at the top pick, actually moved down two spots and will select with the No. 10 pick in next month's draft.

Utah finished the 2023-24 season with a 31-51 record, missing the NBA Playoffs.

Had the Jazz lost one more spot, the pick would have been handed over to Oklahoma City due to a condition in the 2021 trade of Derrick Favors that would have given the Thunder the pick if it fell outside the top 10. That condition now carries over to next year.

The Jazz have never had the No. 1 pick in the draft, coming closest in 1980 with the No. 2 selection of Louisville's Darrell Griffith.

The no-luck lottery scenario was similar to Utah's new hockey team which saw itself remain steady in the NHL Draft lottery and will will pick sixth overall in the draft.

With only a 3% chance of winning the first pick, the Atlanta Hawks moved up to take the lottery in what is considered to be one of the worst draft fields in recent memory.