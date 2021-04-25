Watch
Utah Jazz first NBA team to clinch 2021 playoff spot

Matt Slocum/AP
Utah Jazz's Quin Snyder coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Quin Snyder
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 19:32:33-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have become the first team in the NBA to guarantee themselves a spot in the 2021 playoffs.

The Jazz clinched a playoff berth Sunday after the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113.

Utah is currently seeded first in the Western Conference. The team also has the best record in the league with 44-16.

The Jazz lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-96 Saturday, and the two teams face off again Monday.

The playoffs are expected to begin at the end of May with a play-in tournament between the 7-10 seeds in each conference competing for the last two spots.

