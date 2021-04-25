Utah Jazz first NBA team to clinch 2021 playoff spot

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have become the first team in the NBA to guarantee themselves a spot in the 2021 playoffs.

The Jazz clinched a playoff berth Sunday after the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113.

Utah is currently seeded first in the Western Conference. The team also has the best record in the league with 44-16.

The Jazz lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-96 Saturday, and the two teams face off again Monday.

The playoffs are expected to begin at the end of May with a play-in tournament between the 7-10 seeds in each conference competing for the last two spots.