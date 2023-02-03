Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named to NBA All-Star team

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will be a pseudo-host on the court when the best players in the NBA converge upon Salt Lake City in a few weeks.

Markkanen was named Thursday as one of the seven reserves on the Western Conference team for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena. It's his first-ever All-Star appearance, and Markkanen becomes the first Finnish player to get an invitation.

Overall, Markkanen is the 15th Jazz player to be selected for the NBA All-Star Game.

In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen has earned his first-time All-Star status, averaging 24.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Included as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland last summer, Markkanen is a big reason why the Jazz have avoided the cellar as many experts predicted.