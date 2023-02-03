Watch Now
SportsNBA

Actions

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named to NBA All-Star team

Posted at 5:19 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:59:19-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will be a pseudo-host on the court when the best players in the NBA converge upon Salt Lake City in a few weeks.

Markkanen was named Thursday as one of the seven reserves on the Western Conference team for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena. It's his first-ever All-Star appearance, and Markkanen becomes the first Finnish player to get an invitation.

Overall, Markkanen is the 15th Jazz player to be selected for the NBA All-Star Game.

In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen has earned his first-time All-Star status, averaging 24.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Included as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland last summer, Markkanen is a big reason why the Jazz have avoided the cellar as many experts predicted.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere