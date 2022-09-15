Utah Jazz great Jeff Hornacek returning to team

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek is returning to the team this season as a coaching consultant.

Along with Hornacek, the team announced Thursday that Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey will serve as assistant coaches on Will Hardy's staff.

A former assistant coach for the Jazz in 2011-13, Hornacek played seven seasons in Utah and had his No. 14 jersey retired in 2002.

Hornacek previously served as head coach in Phoenix and New York, but failed to take either team to the playoffs. During his final season as an NBA head coach, Hornacek led the Knicks to a 29-53 record in 2017-18.

Jensen has served as a Jazz assistant coach for the previous nine seasons, while Skeeter has spent six seasons with Utah. Bailey has been a member of the Jazz player development department since 2019.

Jason Terry, Evan Bradds, Irv Roland and Sean Sheldon were previously named to Hardy's coaching staff.