Utah Jazz launch new streaming service featuring live games

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz officially cut the cord Wednesday, debuting the team's new streaming service that will feature live games all without the need to subscribe to cable or satellite service.

Subscriptions for Jazz+ are now available, with prices starting at $15.50 a month for team games, exclusive content and the ability to watch on-demand games.

A yearly subscription is also available for $125.50, giving the subscriber all the monthly content along with 2 tickets to a Jazz home game, as well as a t-shirt and hat.

Those who wish to watch just select games can purchase pay-per-view access for $5 a game. Season ticket holders will receive a free annual subscription to Jazz+ as a benefit of their package.

The direct-to-consumer service is available throughout the state of Utah and within 150 miles of Salt Lake City, covering the team's entire coverage area. Fans can watch over 80 games each season, with only nationally broadcast games not be available.

Earlier this year, the team announced it would air its games on over-the-air KJZZ, which can be seen with a simple antenna.

The team said the following content will be available to those who sign up for Jazz+ service:

