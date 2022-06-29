Utah Jazz officially name Will Hardy as head coach

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz officially announced Will Hardy as the team's new head coach on Wednesday.

Hardy becomes the ninth coach in the franchise's history, and at 34-years-old, the first born after the team moved to Utah.

The hire comes after Hardy spent once season as an assistant with the Boston Celtics, serving on the coaching staff of the Eastern Conference champions. Before heading east, Hardy served 11 seasons in the Spurs organization under Gregg Popovich.

Hardy now becomes the youngest active head coach in the NBA.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Will Hardy as the next head coach of the Utah Jazz,” said Jazz owner Ryan Smith. “He has incredible experience and we believe in his continued trajectory."

“The Utah Jazz are one of the most respected and successful franchises in the NBA and the fan base here is legendary,” Hardy said. “This opportunity comes with tremendous responsibility. I’m grateful for the trust the Jazz have placed in me and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Along with his NBA experience, Hardy served as A member of the coaching staff on the USA men's basketball team that won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hardy replaces longtime coach Quin Snyder who decided to step down this offseason.

"Will Hardy is one of the brightest young leaders in the NBA,” said Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge. “He understands the importance of setting a vision and creating a culture for players. He places great value on communication, player development and creating the most productive environment for players to succeed. His experience on coaching staffs that have made the NBA Finals and with USA Basketball are invaluable and have helped prepare him for this moment. We couldn’t be more excited for Will to lead the Jazz moving forward.”