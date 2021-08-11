Utah Jazz preseason schedule announced

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Utah Jazz announced their preseason game schedule Tuesday.

Their first game is Oct. 4, an away game against the San Antonio Spurs. They'll then visit the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 6.

The first home game will be Oct. 11 against the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by another home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Utah is currently participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, where rookies and other younger, less-experienced players get a chance for more playing time.

The regular season begins Oct. 19.