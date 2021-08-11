Watch
Utah Jazz preseason schedule announced

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with Rudy Gobert (27) after leaving the game during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert
Posted at 10:26 PM, Aug 10, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Utah Jazz announced their preseason game schedule Tuesday.

Their first game is Oct. 4, an away game against the San Antonio Spurs. They'll then visit the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 6.

The first home game will be Oct. 11 against the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by another home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Utah is currently participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, where rookies and other younger, less-experienced players get a chance for more playing time.

The regular season begins Oct. 19.

